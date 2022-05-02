BANGOR, Wash.—A Newport, Tennessee, native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.
Chief Petty Officer James Mooneyham serves as an electronics technician and joined the Navy to continue the family tradition.
“My grandfather inspired me to join the Navy,” said Mooneyham. “He was in the 82nd Airborne in WWII, and he was always a strong inspiration. I didn’t want to do the same thing as he did and I wanted to do my own thing, so I joined the Navy.”
Mooneyham attended Cocke County High School and graduated in 2003. Today, Mooneyham uses skills and values similar to those found in Newport.
“It’s a small town and everyone knows everyone,” said Mooneyham. “I learned about a strong sense of family and service to the country.”
These lessons have helped Mooneyham while serving aboard Submarine Readiness Squadron 31.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Mooneyham is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Mooneyham is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because we have the ability to transport equipment and personnel where they are needed,” said Mooneyham. “Also having the ability to strike adversaries near their backyard is a powerful tool. The ocean encompasses over 70 percent of the world and the Navy allows us to utilize that space.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
A major component of that maritime security is homeported at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Mooneyham and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I served 10 years in special projects which I have had an incredible amount of job satisfaction,” said Mooneyham.
As Mooneyham and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy to me is in the verb itself,” added Mooneyham. “It’s about service to the country and your fellow human before service to self. Every time I put on the uniform it’s a reminder to me that I’m serving the greater good.”
