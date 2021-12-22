Tennessee officials are halting nearly all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways for Christmas and New Year's holiday travelers.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the closures will be paused from midnight Thursday until the morning of Jan. 3.
The department says workers may still be on-site in some construction zones, and long-term lane closures will remain on some construction projects.
Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present face up to a $500 fine, plus court fees and possible increases to insurance premiums.
The department says AAA is projecting more than 2.6 million travelers in Tennessee for Christmas and New Year's this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.