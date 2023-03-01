WHITE PINE — The White Pine Fire Department was dispatched to a farm machinery fire in a field off C.H. Rankin Road near Parsonage Road on Feb. 22 at 4:01 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire was a wind-driven grass and brush mix fire that was already consuming over four acres.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.