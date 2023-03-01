WHITE PINE — The White Pine Fire Department was dispatched to a farm machinery fire in a field off C.H. Rankin Road near Parsonage Road on Feb. 22 at 4:01 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire was a wind-driven grass and brush mix fire that was already consuming over four acres.
Because there were strong winds that caused the potential for the fire to grow rapidly in size, additional resources were called in to help battle the blaze. Jefferson County E-911 provided a Tactical Dispatching Unit and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department provided drone footage of the incident, which helped the ground crews determine how to battle the blaze.
Agencies that assisted with the incident included:
Dandridge Fire Department
Kansas-Talbott Volunteer Fire Department
Lakeway Central Fire Department
Jefferson City Fire Department
Jefferson County EMS/EMA
Jefferson County Rescue Squad
Jefferson County E-911
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Appalachian Electric Cooperative
Tennessee Department of Agriculture
Baneberry Fire Department
The fire was extinguished within an hour with a total of nine acres being burnt. The White Pine Fire Department is in need of volunteers. To learn more about being a volunteer firefighter, contact the fire department.
