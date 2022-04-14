County Budget Committee members have a tall task in front of them as they try to craft a new budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. County Finance Director Heather McGaha presented the proposed budgets of each department Monday afternoon when the committee held a workshop.
In its current state the county General Fund sits with a negative balance of $103,000. The county implemented a fund balance policy during the last budget cycle mandating a $200,000 minimum in the county’s General Fund. The committee will need to find at least $303,000 to balance that budget and adhere to the policy.
The majority of department heads have asked for salary increases for their employees in the new year. Most are seeking an increase of at least 5%. A rare few are not seeking an increase at all, and Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease managed to cut her budget for 2022-23.
Several department heads will come before the committee to discuss their individual requests. Representatives from the Highway Department, Recreation Department, Landfill, Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Emergency Management Agency, Economic Development Commission and School System will meet with the committee over the next month plus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.