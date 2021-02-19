COCKE COUNTY—A COVID-19 mass vaccination event is being scheduled for early March in Cocke County, and there will be an immediate need for medically qualified individuals.
Those that are medical responders will be used to administer vaccines, but there will also be a need for non-medical volunteers. Those individuals will assist with traffic control and administrative duties during the event.
The state is calling on all residents to participate in events such as these to help increase the number of vaccinated individuals.
Registering to become a volunteer can be done online at http://bit.ly/CockeCoVol.
Once your background check is complete and application is approved you will receive a notification from the state.
If you have questions or need help getting registered to volunteer, call the Cocke County Partnership’s Chamber of Commerce at 423-623-7201.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up immediately as they will need to be approved before the March event.
