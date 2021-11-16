As of November 15, the county has fallen back down to only 68 active COVID cases, and only two new cases were reported for the day. There have only been 40 new cases reported in the last seven days, and 82 cases across the last 14 days.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 108 COVID-related fatalities in the county and 149 hospitalizations reported to the state.
Just over 50% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 45.8% of the county is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
