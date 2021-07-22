The Newport City Board of Education held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night, where they further discussed their concerns regarding COVID-19.
Board member David Perryman was the first to address the issue of masks and whether they should be mandated for the upcoming school year. “At the time I’m presently mixed on the issue, because you hear the chatter now, and you’re in the medical industry,” Perryman said, motioning towards board chair Jan Brooks.
“What’s the chatter you hear about the variant and how complicated it is? I’m no medical expert… but I know today [the American Pediatric Association] released the recommendation that we put them all back in masks.”
Brooks stated she had seen the APA recommendation to bring masks back, and recapped current vaccine eligibility for children 12 years and older.
The board further discussed the matter and resolved to reschedule their next meeting to August 9, so that they could make a decision based on the most recent trends before the school year began.
