COCKE COUNTY—Members of the county’s Sanitation Board recently met to finalize their waste hauling proposal for the County Legislative Body.
The board will submit a detailed plan that features new trucks, employees, compactors and waste containers. The price tag for the proposal totals more than $3.45 million, but stretches that amount over a 10 year period.
The board will discuss their proposal at the CLB's meeting scheduled for June 21 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.