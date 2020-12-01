NEWPORT—A Cosby man is facing several charges following an investigation stemming that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 29.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Chad Austin McGaha, 23, Keener Road.
On Saturday, Newport Police officials were dispatched to the 400 block of North Street, concerning a burglary. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Jessica Huff, 38, who said she was away from her residence when someone broke into her home and stole three firearms and several pieces of jewelry.
According to the report, the suspect, later identified as McGaha, left several tools at the residence that were used to break into the home.
A short time later, Cocke County Sheriff Lt. Max Laughter and Sgt. Wes Keys were dispatched to the 700 block of Highway 321 after a complaint was made of a male subject who kicked the door in of a residence and assaulted a female subject.
Upon arrival, Lt. Laughter said he found McGaha sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Tahoe.
McGaha was removed from the vehicle without incident.
Deputies spoke with the female victim, Taylor Rathbone, who said she and McGaha were arguing when he allegedly pushed her and then threw a mason jar at her face.
A subsequent search of the McGaha’s vehicle revealed a scale and a bag that contained .5 grams of methamphetamine along with the three firearms that Huff reported stolen earlier that day.
McGaha was charged with domestic assault, failure to appear, possession of schedule II, aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 and vandalism.
