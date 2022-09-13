NEWPORT — Newport City Board of Education met on Monday at Newport Grammar School (NGS).
During the workshop, first-grade teacher Katie Robertson asked the board to let her reinstate the Village of Warriors program, which had gotten started before COVID, but then had to be put to a halt during the pandemic. She said the program would have to start from scratch because the participants in the original program were now in third and fourth grade. She said she would like to expand the program to reach kindergarten through second graders. The request was added to the agenda, where it was later approved.
Coordinated School Health Coordinator Mischelle Black reported that COVID numbers were much lower than they had been in the past. She said so far this school year, numbers were “looking way better” with only 11 staff members and 25 students testing positive so far.
“I hope we are on a downhill slide,” Black said. She said a flu shot clinic is set for October 13.
School nurse Kathy Ragan reported renovations to the nurse’s office are complete and she has moved back in. She said she has an eyewash station, a handicap bathroom, and cabinets for storage space.
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas reported that there had been 18 operating days and 17 serving days during August. She said there had been a total of 11,079 reimbursable meals served including students, employees, and teachers.
Leas reported that the grace period for free and reduced lunch ends on September 19, and after that date, students will pay full price if they have not turned in their completed application. Breakfasts are free, but lunches are $2.50 each.
“We cannot refuse a child food,” she said. Some children add additional items, or ice cream, which can increase costs. She said as of the meeting, the school system was $350 in the negative for meals, but those totals change daily and charge letters are sent home every Monday to remind parents to pay the bills.
Director of Schools Sandra Burchette reported that the clinic in conjunction with Newport Pediatrics will open on October 17.
She said Community Tectonics is working on a playground design with the hopes of keeping the project at $500,000 or less.
Principal Michael Short reported that an open house was held recently and it had one of the best turnouts he had seen since he started working at NGS.
School board member Seth Butler said, “I would like to commend everyone for the open house. There was a great turnout.”
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow reported that the safety budget for the year was $17,100 with $14,600 coming from state funds. He updated the board on the progress of the vestibule project and a set of doors for the egress. He said plans were to have the vestibule project done by Christmas. The board later approved the SAFE Schools Act 2022-23 proposed budget.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer reported that teachers were surveyed and 80 percent of them were in favor of having a carnival at the school. One bid came in to supply the manpower and equipment for a carnival and that was from Grand Rental Station for $4,900. The board later approved the bid. The carnival is set for October 21 with a rain date of November 11.
She said that there were 29 teachers who signed up for a literacy learning grant. Only twenty-six teachers completed the requirements, so each of those teachers will receive an additional $1,000 from the grant funds added on their September paychecks. The board later approved a revision to the 2022 Early Literacy Stipend Grant, since only 26 of the 29 who signed up completed the tasks.
Systems and Assessment Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton reported that the state approved the six-month review for the ESSER program and funds. The board later approved ESSER 2.0 and 3.0 budget revisions and the ESSER six-month review addenda public posting.
He also asked for a change in attendance coding, which designates an absence or a quarantine, the board later approved.
Including three-year-olds, Pre-K, and kindergarten through eighth grade, the system has 702 students.
NGS will host Learning Together Day, which is sponsored by the Niswonger Foundation, on October 28. About 100 media specialists from throughout the first district will attend the event, which will include a keynote speaker and a storyteller. Food City is donating lunches for those attending. Several NGS teachers and staff members will be presenting at the event.
In the meeting session, several items were approved.
Travel requests approved included:
● Amy Messer to First Tennessee Supervisors’ Study Council on September 16 in Kingsport with meeting locations to be determined for November 10, January 20, and March 17.
● Amy Messer to the Special Education Supervisors’ meeting in Greeneville on October 13.
● Amy Messer and Pam Vernon to Special Education Institute on November 3-4 in Knoxville.
● Sandra Burchette, Amy Messer, Pam Vernon, Sheila Pack, and Allison Schimming to TASBO in Murfreesboro November 14-18.
● Amy Messer, Rebekah Wills, Katie Robertson, and Misty Myers to the Federal Programs Conference in Gatlinburg December 7-9.
● Christina Leas to the fall regional meeting on Friday, September 30, in Kingsport.
● Dr. Justin Norton to the Math Textbook Adoption Guidance Meeting on September 13 in Lenoir City.
● Amanda Holt, Emily McConaughey, Ron Coffey, and Victoria Henry to the Niswonger Education Foundation in Greeneville on November 1 and January 24 for the CER Curriculum Team Meetings.
● Sandra Burchette to Kindergarten Readiness Working Group in Greeneville on September 16.
Field trips approved:
● First grade to Snow in Pigeon Forge on December 12 using a Cocke County School bus for transportation with a cost of $24 per student.
● First grade to Myers Pumpkin Patch on October 18 using a Cocke County School bus with a cost of $15 per student.
● Sixth grade to Cocke County High School and 710 Leisure Circle on November 4 on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $8 per student.
● Second and third graders to Echo Valley Corn Maze on October 19 on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $20 per student.
● Pre 3 through second grade Extended Resource to Gaylord Hotel in Nashville on December 9 on a charter bus at no cost to the students.
Fundraisers approved:
● Two fundraisers for cheerleaders — Selling Turkey Grams in November and selling Emoji grams in February with grams ranging from $2 to $5. Money raised will go to supplement uniform costs and camp.
● The athletic department will show a movie on December 14 in the gym for $2 per student. Concessions to be sold. Money raised will fund athletic teams and gym improvements.
● Teachers versus students volleyball game on November 21 with the money raised going to the athletic program.
Other Items Approved:
Local Agriculture Products Compliance Plan For the 2022-2023 school year
Unify Cocke County’s requests to use the gym parking lot on December 9 for a Reverse Christmas Parade with sponsors and partners setting up canopies and booths. Each participant will have a different part in a featured book. Cars will drive around the display to experience the book in a drive-thru set up. All fees are waived since there is no charge and it is a community service.
There was also a revision made to the dress code. The dress code now reads as follows: “The goal of the Board of Education and the staff of Newport Grammar School is to provide a quality education in an atmosphere that is conducive to learning. It is the Board’s belief that this is best maintained when students wear clothing that is neat, modest, and respectable. Clothing should not be a disruptive influence in the school environment.”
ALL STUDENTS: Clothing shall be clean and neat in appearance.
- No clothing with offensive, vulgar, or violent language or logos will be permitted.
- Shoes must be worn at all times. Athletic shoes must be worn on gym day.
- No caps, hats, visors, or other headgear shall be worn unless a special day has been designated, there are cultural considerations, or special circumstances exist.
- Students will remove heavy outerwear when they arrive at their classrooms. Lightweight sweaters and jackets may be worn over shirts or blouses during cold weather.
- Pants must be worn at the natural waistline and should not be excessively baggy or touch the floor.
- Students must wear proper undergarments that are not visible.
- No offensive jewelry is permitted.
- No body piercing shall be visible except for ears. In addition, tattoos must be covered.
- Student’s hair will be neat and clean — No dyed (permanent or temporary) hair, offensive colors or hairstyles, which are disruptive to the learning environment, unless documented as culturally relevant.
GRADES PRE-K-3: No backless shoes will be permitted.
GRADES 4-8:
- Shirts and blouses must fit appropriately (not excessively oversized.) Extremely low or revealing necklines will not be permitted, and midriffs, belly buttons, and lower backs must be covered.
- Clothing shall not be made of see through or mesh materials.
- Shorts/skirts will be worn no more than three inches above the knees and must fit appropriately.
- If leggings are worn, tops/skirts must be no shorter than the end of finger tips when arms are held straight.
- Jeggings (stretched jeans with pockets) may be worn with tops that do not exhibit midriffs, belly buttons, lower backs, or revealing necklines.
- No cut-off jean shorts are allowed.
- No holes (revealing skin or undergarments) will be allowed in pants or shorts three inches above the knee. If holes exist above the knees, tights or bike shorts must be worn underneath—no visible skin.
The consequences for violation of the dress code will be listed on the school behavior rubric.
Staff Dress Code
All clothing worn by employees should be neat, clean, and appropriate for our professional work and exhibit the image we want to project to our students. Employees should not wear clothing that would not be permitted to be worn by students under their dress code. Unless there is a specialized job description, or a specific learning activity that requires alternative clothing choices, the following guidelines should be followed:
· No visible tattoos or piercings, other than ear piercings
· Undergarments must not be visible, or able to be seen through clothing.
· Skirts/dresses should be no more than three inches above the knee.
· Low necklines are not permitted.
· Midriffs, belly buttons, and lower backs must be covered.
· Shorts (no more than three inches above the knees) may be worn only on designated special days, on field trips, on non-student work or in-service days, or for a specific learning activity.
· No clothing with offensive, vulgar, or violent language or logos will be permitted.
Board Chair Jan Brooks said that she would like to call an executive session. After there was a motion and a second to go into executive session, all board members, the director of schools, the principal, and the assistant principal left the meeting room to go into another room.
After several minutes, everyone returned to the meeting room and the meeting was adjourned with no other business taking place.
The next school board meeting is set for October 17 at 5:30 p.m. at NGS.
