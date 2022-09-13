NEWPORT — Newport City Board of Education met on Monday at Newport Grammar School (NGS).

During the workshop, first-grade teacher Katie Robertson asked the board to let her reinstate the Village of Warriors program, which had gotten started before COVID, but then had to be put to a halt during the pandemic. She said the program would have to start from scratch because the participants in the original program were now in third and fourth grade. She said she would like to expand the program to reach kindergarten through second graders. The request was added to the agenda, where it was later approved.

