On Monday, May 23, Deputy Alison Brooks and Deputy Josh Malone responded to the area of Indian Camp Creek Road near Costner Road in reference to a motor vehicle accident. While en route, Central Dispatch advised deputies that the driver had already called a tow truck and allegedly asked the tow truck driver to not contact law enforcement.
Upon arrival, Brooks observed a black Chevrolet Tahoe flipped on its side partially blocking one lane of travel. She made contact with the driver, identified as Douglas Shaun Peach, who stated that he was traveling north on Indian Camp Creek Road when he lost control of the vehicle due to slick road conditions. While speaking with Peach, Brooks detected an odor of alcohol about his person.
When asked if he had consumed any alcohol that day, he admitted that he drank one beer after he got off work. Peach further stated that he also smoked marijuana three hours prior, according to the report. Due to Peach being involved in a motor vehicle accident and admitting to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, Brooks asked Peach to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety tests.
He performed poorly on all tests given and was placed under arrest. Peach was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Implied Consent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.