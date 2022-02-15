After six months of hard work, Big Boy’s Country Kitchen finally reopened its doors on January 24. The building, previously Lois’s Country Kitchen, suffered a linen fire on July 24 of last year, just 19 days after ownership changed hands.
“It’s a pretty simple story, we opened, we had a linen fire, went through hell to get the place fixed, and now it’s fixed and we’re still going through hell,” said Josh Campbell, the owner of Big Boy’s.
Campbell is certainly a familiar face to those who frequented Lois’s. When the old restaurant’s namesake decided the time had come for her to retire, Campbell had been working in the kitchen for nearly 10 years. When the news of Lois’s retirement broke, the community felt it had to prepare for the loss of another beloved staple of Newport.
In the decades Lois’s had been open, though, the crew had been together for such a long time that they had become a family. Campbell felt it was only right for him to buy the building from Lois and keep the family together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.