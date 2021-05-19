NEWPORT—City of Newport officials were delighted with a visit from Dr. Carrol Van West. Dr. West was in town to view progress on the historic Tanner building and to talk about future projects.
West is the State Historian and also the Director of the Center for Historic Preservation at MTSU. In 2008, he and his students developed a heritage development report that identified key African American landmarks and recommendations on how to best conserve them.
Dr. West met with Mayor Trey Dykes, III, City of Newport Administrator James Finchum and State Representative Jeremy Faison after touring the progress of the project. Later he met with tenants of the building and members of the Tanner Preservation Alliance, who have led the efforts to preserve the former Rosenwald School.
“The city officials of Newport, working with their citizens and many supporters deserve applause from every Tennessean who loves history and their communities,” West said. “They took the historic Tanner Rosenwald School, the heart of the Black Community for decades, and have turned it into a 21st Century center for service, tourism and education.”
Dr. West brought great news with him. He and his students, as a gift to the community, will plan, construct and install exhibits in the history room and visitor’s center which will be located in the lower level of the building.
“It will be an honor for the Center for Historic Preservation to develop the Tanner building’s history room exhibits,” Dr. West concluded.
“We are very appreciative to Dr. West for his generous offer,” said City Administrator Finchum. “To have the expertise of he and his students is humbling and we look forward to working with them.”
Tenants in the building are Walters State Community College, Cocke County Partnership, Keep Cocke County Beautiful, Senior Citizens Center and AmVets Office.
Efforts to preserve and restore the building were made possible by the state of Tennessee, Appalachian Regional Commission, City of Newport, Tanner Preservation Alliance and the Wright and Shults Family foundations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.