NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen officially added Juneteenth to the City’s list of employee holidays at their February meeting. The action came in response to the addition of June 19 to the nation’s list of Federal Holidays last summer.
The first item of the meeting was a public hearing regarding last month’s budget amendment, for which there were no comments.
After January’s minutes were approved, Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt offered his condolences to those affected by the loss of Marie Bittinger and Attorney Fred Myers in the past month. Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger offered her congratulations to the Newport Grammar School basketball teams for their performances this year.
City Administrator James Finchum presented his communication to the board, sharing that COVID case numbers were finally settling down and that most of the city’s employees were back in the office.
With no reports from committees, the board moved on to Old Business, in which they approved a second reading of the aforementioned budget amendment, which Finchum said would bring moneys forward from 2021 into 2022 and close out the first phase of the Storm Drain Project.
In New Business, the board approved a first reading of a budget amendment for Newport Grammar School.
They also approved two new resolutions involving Municipal Code Title 5, regarding purchases and taxation. The first was an amendment to Chapter 3, Section 6: Purchases of $100.00 to $499.99. The second resolution was to add a fourth chapter to Title 5 regarding Credit Card Processing Policy. Finchum clarified that the City had been working to add the ability to accept credit card payments, and that the process was still in the works.
Next was the approval of Juneteenth’s addition to the city’s list of employee holidays, which passed unanimously.
The final item of new business was the authorization of the city to apply for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant. City Planner Gary Carver explained that the grant will be used for phase two of the downtown draining project.
The city has already passed the first steps of applying for the grant, but the ARC requires the city council to officially authorize the application before the city can continue the process. The board voted in favor of the authorization on a motion from Alderman Mike Hansel, seconded by Alderman Steve Smith.
With no bids, purchases, or expenses, and no comments from the public, the board motioned to adjourn the meeting at 5:55 p.m.
