NEWPORT—Three people are facing drug charges after a deputy noticed unusual behavior in a gas station parking lot. Cocke County Deputy Jacob Damron was conducting travel surveillance while parked in his patrol car at the Shell gas station at Clevenger Cutoff, which according to the sheriff’s office, has been known for past drug activity.
Deputy Damron said that he observed a gold Cadillac driving with the normal flow of traffic until the driver of the vehicle saw the CCSD patrol car. Damron reported that the driver immediately turned into the gas station where he parked to the side of the store. The Cadillac, driven by Joshua Cross, was followed by a black car that drove up to the gas pumps, he reported.
Justin Barnes, a passenger in the Cadillac, got out of the vehicle and walked to the pumps where the black car, which was driven by Cheyenne Kennedy, was parked. Damron reported that Barnes and Kennedy appeared to talk before Barnes got into the driver’s seat of Kennedy’s vehicle. Kennedy rode in the passenger seat while Barnes parked the car by the Cadillac driven by Cross.
Damron stated in his report that during this time, a dark-colored car pulled up beside his patrol car and said that “those people over in the Cadillac [appeared] to be high and kept saying they weren’t leaving until that cop left.”
The deputy said that he then pulled over to the vehicles to confront the subjects about the complaint made by the citizen as well as their suspicious driving behavior. He had Central Dispatch run the Cadillac’s tag and they reported that it was registered to a Chevy pickup truck and not the Cadillac that it was on.
Deputies then spoke with Cross, who said he did not have a license and was waiting on a licensed driver to come get the vehicle. Damron reported that he asked Cross if everything was okay because his passengers were acting nervous. Cross said he “didn’t really know” (the passengers) and he was “just giving them a ride.”
Cross was then asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle. Cross reportedly answered, “no” but said he could not speak for his passengers, telling the deputies, “You can check if you want.” Once consent was given then confirmed, the deputies asked Barnes and Kennedy to step out of the vehicle so it could be searched.
According to the report, deputies found a large gallon freezer bag containing a crystal-like residue. They also found a syringe in the center console of the vehicle. Deputies found a Sprite soda can in the pouch on the back of the driver’s seat. The deputy reported that the soda can was heavier than it should be, and the can was discolored and had markings. The report indicated that deputies twisted the top of the metal can and discovered that it had been altered. The soda can had about an ounce of a crystal-like substance, which is suspected to be methamphetamine.
After the three suspects had been read their Miranda rights, Cross and Barnes both stated that they use methamphetamine, but the suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle was not theirs, according to Damron’s report.
Cross, Barnes, and Kennedy were all three arrested. Deputies seized the gold Cadillac, the black utility trailer attached to the bumper, and $626 in cash, which was suspected to be used in illegal narcotics sales and distribution.
