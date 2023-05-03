Despite being in and out of consciousness due to blood loss from a stab wound, a man was able to provide enough information to lead to an arrest before he was flown to UT Medical Center.
According to an incident report filed by Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Zach Magouirk on Sunday, Magouirk was dispatched to an area of South Highway 107 around Old River Road in Del Rio, where the victim, Alan Seymore, suffering from a stab wound under his left chest and a laceration to the forehead, had approached a man at a camper for assistance.
Seymore, despite losing consciousness intermittently, advised Lt. Magouirk he had been stabbed, and then was immediately head-butted, by a man who lives under a nearby bridge, whose name was possibly Jason.
Magouirk was able to locate the tents on Old River Road and came upon Michael Strange, who was under the influence and had to be administered Narcan. Once Strange regained consciousness, he told police that Seymore walked over and head-butted him. The report noted that Strange also had a laceration to his forehead consistent with a head-butt.
Strange said he then stood up, pulled a knife and told Seymore he would stab him and that Seymore attempted to strike him again, so he stabbed Strange.
The pocket knife allegedly used in the assault was located in Strange’s right front pocket of his coveralls. The knife, per the report, did have blood on the blade and was taken for evidence.
It was subsequently learned that Strange had actually helped Seymore to the camper where Seymore was found.
Strange was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and was being held on $15,000 bond.
Seymore underwent successful surgery at UT Medical Center.
