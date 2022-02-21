Cocke County C-5 (Cradle to Career Coalition) and Operation Hope are inviting everyone to a FREE credit and money management workshop.
The workshop, to be held at Walters State Community College in the historic Tanner School (115 Mulberry St., Newport, TN 37821) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The workshop will showcase tips and strategies on how to set yourself free from financial worries.
If your finances have you “snowed” under and the thought of checking your credit report leaves you “cold”, this seminar will set you up on a “warmer” path to financial independence.
Everyone is welcome. Each family that attends will receive a grocery bag of goods.
Please register by calling Jennifer Ellison (Cocke County C-5) at 423-608-2845 or Lee Akins (Operation Hope) at 423-254-6207.
