COSBY—The students at Smoky Mountain Elementary recently held a successful canned food drive to help support the community during the holiday season.
Students in Angie Lambert's chorus class came up with the idea, which spread throughout the entire school.
Nearly 2,000 canned items were collected during a two week period in November. The majority of those cans were given to Feed My Sheep Ministries, but the Bread Basket was also a recipient of the food.
Lambert said the school hopes to hold more fundraisers of this type in the future.
"Principal Wade Williams was very supportive of our efforts, and it was a great thing for us to be able to give back to the community," Lambert said.
"Hopefully we can make this an annual thing that the school does around Thanksgiving. A lot of children here need so much, but it is still a great learning tool for them to see that you can give of what you have."
A contest was held between the classes and the group that donated the most was treated to a pizza party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.