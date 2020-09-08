COCKE COUNTY—In May of 2020, at CCHS, there were a total of 105 students taking AP exams that covered the following subjects: Biology, Calculus, Comparative Government, English Language, English Literature, Human Geography, Psychology, US Government and US History.
The majority of these subjects are taught as actual classes at CCHS; however, a few students simply take an exam and prepare independently.
This past spring, when school buildings were closed, many of these students met via Zoom classes, Google meets and used on-line prep materials to continue their learning.
CCHS is proud to announce that of these 105 students, 50% of them passed these national exams with either a score of a 3, 4 or 5. A “5” is the highest a student can score on the exam, and CCHS had 8 scores of 5 and 14 scores of 4. In addition, to these scores, CCHS had their first National AP Scholar, Caroline Brawley. This award goes to students who have scored a 4 or a 5 on eight or more exams over their four years.
It should be noted that the College Board changed the test format as well by not only making all test on-line, but also reducing test times from what was normally 3 hours to 1 hour.
CCHS students are to be commended on their success due to such adverse learning environments. These exams are given nationwide, which makes the students’ test scores all the more impressive.
Mrs. Burchette, principal of CCHS, stated “We are exceedingly proud of our AP students’ performance. To score as well as they did on their tests during the most difficult of circumstances, it is testament to their hard work as well as the work of their teachers in preparing them.”
Since 1955, the College Board’s Advanced Placement Program® (AP®)—the collaborative community of AP teachers and students, states, districts, schools, colleges, and universities committed to the daily work of developing college-level knowledge and skills—has been delivering excellence in education to millions of students across the country.
Tests, typically a paper and pencil, are administered in late spring and students are awarded college credit depending on score and college they attend. Cocke County High School has been offering AP courses since the mid 1990s, initially with just one or two and last year offered 7 and have offered as many as 9 in the past.
