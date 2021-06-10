NEWPORT—The 2021 Summer Kid’s Series at Newport Cinema 4 recently kicked off with the movie “Abominable” on June 5.
Movies are scheduled throughout the summer and admission is free for all ages.
The showings being at 10 a.m. every Saturday.
On June 12, the cinema will be showing “Kung Fu Panda.” The following Saturdays will feature “Madagascar”, “Minions”, “The Secret Life of Pets”, “The Grinch”, “Dolittle”, “Trolls World Tour” and “Sing.”
The series is sponsored by the Little Warriors Preschool Program at Newport Grammar School.
For more information visit the cinema’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewportCinema4/.
