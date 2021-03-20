COCKE COUNTY—Warmer weather signals the return of rafting season in Cocke County, and owners recently gathered to receive their operating permits for 2021.
Eleven companies—Rapid Expeditions, LLC, Five Rivers Adventures, Big Creek Expeditions, Inc., Rafting in the Smokies, Big Bear Rafting, Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures, Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Wisdom Tree, LLC., Outdoor Adventures and Wildwater LTD—have signed off on the required paperwork and received their licenses to operate.
Cocke County Clerk Shalee’ McClure, Emergency Management Director Joe Esway and Assistant Rafting Clerk Lesley Wylie, greeted the business owners and helped facilitate the permit process in late February.
It should be a good season for the companies, who offer rafting trips down the Pigeon River from their Hartford headquarters.
2020 was another banner year for the industry, despite the pandemic, as more than 238,000 rafters paid to enjoy the local streams, which brought in a total of $398,770 to the county coffers. Last year was the second best year on record for the rafting industry in Cocke County.
In total, $404,270 was brought into the county during the 2020 rafting season.
Smoky Mountain Outdoors led the eleven companies for 2020, showing 53,369 paying customers for a total of $106,738 in fees paid to the county.
Rafting in the Smokies, with 39,970 paying customers, recorded the second highest number of visitors.
“We’re always excited to welcome our rafting company owners,” McClure said.
“These businesses bring a large sum of money into the county each year, so we want to do everything we can to keep a good working relationship with all of these companies,”
McClure also called attention to the cooperation her office receives from Duke Energy officials, Cocke County Tourism Director Linda Lewanski and Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger.
The first release of water for this year is set for May 4-6.
Cocke County’s rafting industry dates to 1995 when 21,154 people enjoyed the river. That year the Cocke County Clerk’s office received $3,000 in rafting permit fees, plus an additional $34,674 from the rafters.
Since then, the number of visitors to Cocke County has exploded.
Later in the spring McClure and Esway will lead an annual inspection of each rafting company’s facilities and equipment.
At that time they will check everything from the buses used to transport the rafters to the available restroom facilities before giving their okay for another successful year to begin.
