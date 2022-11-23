The Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) met in regular session Monday evening at the courthouse. Tracy Stepp was sworn in as commissioner for District 3, Post 2. He was declared the winner of the seat after the Nov. 8 runoff election.
Vice Chair Jeff Eslinger presided over the meeting. There were three commissioners absent, Tim Layman, Dan “Pete” Bright and Norman Smith.
Sanitation board discussion
The biggest topic of discussion became the county’s trash woes once again. Commissioner David Veridal, who is on the sanitation board, presented the board’s monthly report for approval by the CLB.
He explained the Bogard convenience center is the least used, and the board would like to shut it down. “We have a new contract for hauling coming up, and that would help us cut spending,” he said. “We are going to have to cut some costs somewhere.
“There is another convenience center just down the road at Wilton Springs, and we think that could be used to handle the trash needs of the area.”
He further explained that the new trash hauling and disposal contracts call for two compactors at each convenience center. He said that they would do well to fit one compactor in at Bogard based on the size of that center.
Veridal also said that they had come up with a new system for maintaining the Class III landfill and keeping it open longer.
“We want to charge $35 per ton for trash taken to the Class III landfill, and of course, that would be prorated based on the load,” he said.
Currently, there is a $2 charge per tire taken to the landfill or convenience center, but Veridal said that the board recommends that all tires be taken to the landfill and the pricing change.
“We are losing money exponentially on all kinds of tires,” he said. “We recommend charges based on the kind and size of tire.”
He said the recommended price of tire disposal would range from $4 to $40, with the higher price for the larger tires, such as those on heavy equipment. Veridal said, of course, they would ask the sheriff’s department to be vigilant in watching for those who were illegally dumping tires.
Veridal explained that they had received bids on the hauling and disposal of the county waste because the contract with GFL Environmental expires at the end of the year.
“Service has been terrible. They have increased the price on everything, and we are trying to resolve issues,” he said. “We have had problems with pickup in the past.”
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis said that they are meeting with GFL representatives for contract negotiations. “We are going to ensure that the service we pay for is what we get,” he said.
Veridal said also to help with cost — and employee safety because of the time change — the board recommends opening the convenience centers 30 minutes later in the morning and closing them 30 minutes earlier.
Commissioner Andy Ford expressed concern over closing the Bogard convenience center. “Half of the time Wilton Springs is full and people have to go to Bogard. This would only exacerbate the issue,” he said.
Veridal said that the two compactors at Wilton Springs should help alleviate the problem. He said that GFL would be notified electronically when the compactor reaches capacity and they would come out the next day to empty it while the convenience center was using the second compactor. Only one compactor would be in use at a time.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer said she would like to see how the two compactors at Wilton Springs work before the Bogard center is closed.
“We can do what you all want,” Veridal said. “I am just making the recommendations from the sanitation board.”
Commissioner Jason McMahan said, “If we are full because of their poor service, my recommendation is that we don’t use them. There are two other options.”
Veridal said, “We only got two bids, and they both don’t cover everything.”
Veridal’s motion died to a lack of a second, so it was tabled. Cocke County Clerk Shalee McClure suggested Mathis ask representatives from GFL Environmental to address the CLB at a future meeting.
It was agreed that the sanitation board can choose an employee of the month and present them with a $25 bonus out of the department’s budget with the bonus appearing on the employee’s paycheck.
Other business
Three notaries were approved. They are Karen L. Winstead, Sherri D. Gregg and Tara Faith Warrington.
The board accepted the quarterly revenue and expenditure report for the Cocke County Board of Education. They also accepted a quarterly report from Circuit Court and approved any transfers that were recommended by the budget committee.
It was pointed out that the auditors want the school system and the school food services to now appear separately rather than combined.
Electronic voting
Upon the recommendation of Mathis, the CLB unanimously approved the purchase of an electronic voting system for the CLB to use during meetings. Responding to a question from Ford, Mathis explained that commissioners will have tablets during the meetings, and the system will be controlled by the circuit court clerk.
“It helps manage the meetings, and adequately keep track of votes,” he explained. He said that the results will be displayed on a TV screen. He said that the tablets can be used to vote, make motions and for commissioners to request the opportunity to speak or ask questions.
“It allows for better transparency, and more effective management of meetings,” Mathis said.
McClure said that it maintains electronic records and also generates reports.
Blazer asked where the funds were coming from to cover the costs of the electronic voting system, and Mathis explained that the county was recently presented a check from the state for $9,400 for unclaimed funds.
“We are just within a few hundred dollars of that check covering the total cost,” Mathis said. “I think it is well worth the money.”
General committee
Veridal reported that the general committee does not recommend reducing the footage distance for beer permits in Cocke County. Members of the beer board requested that the distance be reduced at a previous meeting.
County mayor reports
Mathis reported that they are applying for some ARC grants with the East Tennessee Development District (ETDD). He said these grants would be for Cocke County Partnership, Cocke County Schools, and the county for solid waste.
He said that they had looked at 40 acres adjoining the current landfill, which could expand the lifespan of the landfill by 50 years.
“We spent $3.5 million to open what we have for eight years maximum, so I think it is worth another $1 million to keep it open for 50 more years,” he said.
He said that the county would be essentially borrowing from themselves, repaying $100,000 per year for 10 years. He said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation must examine those 40 acres to ensure that they can be used. He said there would be a possibility of harvesting timber to offset the costs and there could be a market for selling the rocks from the property.
“We will have more to discuss after TDEC looks the property over,” he said.
County attorney
Cocke County Attorney Melissa Gossman said she would like to clarify something for the CLB. She said that when they approved Macie Reed as interim assessor of property that it was through Dec. 31.
She said that she would have to be re-approved in January until after the August election.
Partnership
Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham said that Keurig-Dr. Pepper is continuing to use the ConAgra building off Broadway and will continue to do so until the ConAgra distribution center off Highway 73 becomes available. That building is leased until Oct. 1, 2023.
He said that there have been 40 onsite tours by prospects of the Broadway facility, so he has no concerns of filling the building when the space becomes available.
He also reported about the Halls Top bike trails. He said that they are on track, but they require the Environmental Protection Agency to do seasonal reviews. He said that summer, fall and winter will be done, so they are just waiting for spring. After all four reviews, there will be a public comment period and then they will bid out the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.