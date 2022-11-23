Stepp swearing in

Tracy Stepp, at right, was sworn in as District 3, Post 2 CLB commissioner at the Monday evening CLB meeting. Cocke County Clerk Shalee McClure, at left, administered the oath. In the background are Lydia Shelton, at left, and CLB Vice Chair Jeff Eslinger.

The Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) met in regular session Monday evening at the courthouse. Tracy Stepp was sworn in as commissioner for District 3, Post 2. He was declared the winner of the seat after the Nov. 8 runoff election.

Vice Chair Jeff Eslinger presided over the meeting. There were three commissioners absent, Tim Layman, Dan “Pete” Bright and Norman Smith.

