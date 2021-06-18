COSBY—Deputies and SWAT team members were involved in a stand-off during the early morning hours of June 14.
Deputy Jessica Butler responded to 150 Giles Road for a possible domestic assault where gunshots were heard. Butler and Deputy Bryce Pickens attempted to make contact with the occupants inside of the residence, but were unable to get a response. Lt. Zach Shelton was contacted and he advised both deputies to take cover until more officers could arrive.
Shelton arrived on scene and took cover behind a patrol car and was briefed on the situation. Pickens had spoken to the next door neighbor who advised that he had heard a male and female arguing before shots were fired and all went quiet.
Butler and Shelton were behind cover when shots were fired from the rear of the residence. They were able to see a male close to the corner of the house who went back inside after firing the shots.
Lt. Shelton notified SWAT and administration about the incident. SWAT arrived and Commander Eric Ramsey took control of the scene. During the incident the male was identified as Timothy Proffitt, 30, Cosby. At one point during the incident, Proffitt came onto the porch of the residence brandishing a handgun in his right hand. The report states that Proffitt was told to step off of the porch with his hands up and put firearm down. He refused and went back inside the residence. The standoff lasted another few hours before Commander Ramsey ordered for the residence to be gassed by the SWAT team. After gas was deployed into the residence, Proffitt and a female identified as Lauren Gabbard, 21, came out of the home. Proffitt and Gabbard were taken into custody at that time. Proffitt was transported to Newport Medical for pain in his knee. Proffitt said he had knee surgery a few months prior, and advised that SWAT had placed him on the ground causing injury. Proffitt was cleared by the ER staff shortly after his arrival and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
The couple face charges of Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, and Vandalism over $500.
