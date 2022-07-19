NEWPORT—County Board of Education members met in the Professional Development Center last Thursday evening in a building that the county school system will soon have majority control of thanks to COVID funds.
The board gave their approval for the system to purchase 86,863 square feet of the Newport Plaza Shopping Center at a price of $3.3 million. A total of $2,610,000 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds will be used toward the purchase, in addition to $700,000 in general purpose funds.
The ESSER funds were provided by the federal government in multiple installments as part of COVID relief monies that were awarded to school districts across the state.
The school system is partnering with the county government to purchase the entire building, which leaves nearly 27,000 square feet of space for the county to use for a wide variety of needs. County Budget Committee members gave their recommendation for $1.2 million in COVID funds to be used toward the purchase, with $800,000 remaining to cover renovation expenses.
Leaders hope to see multiple county offices relocate to the center with a large portion of the space being dedicated to the Election Commission. The additional space will be used for storage and will serve as a meeting area to conduct county business.
Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, said the district looked at multiple options before deciding to purchase the center. Higher than average construction costs played a major role in the decision to find a structure already under roof.
“We’ve bid out several expansion projects to several builders. The construction costs have come in at between $350 and $400 per square feet. That’s not reasonable, feasible, doable and it’s a waste of funding,” Kelley said.
“We started looking for under roof locations to remodel at a cheaper square foot price. We’ve opened up a professional development center out here, and it’s working really well for our needs. For the square foot price we are being more efficient with the use of federal tax dollars, therefore saving our local tax dollars. It was purely a square footage issue for us, and inflated construction costs are just too crazy to try and build right now. This is just a smart use of funding.”
The possibilities are endless for the school system given the amount of space that will be available. The facility will allow for additional offerings that leaders hope will benefit students across the county. While plans for the center are not complete just yet, Kelley said the options are too numerous to count.
“We are looking at several needs, and one of those that is coming our way is an expansion of the career and technical education into the middle school grades. We’re even looking at a Cocke County Innovation Academy, and there are so many possibilities that we can look at by having square footage that we can afford.
“Every building that we have is just out of space. We’re looking at what we can move out of those buildings that may not directly impact education, and house them in a different location. We may reconfigure a lot of different buildings. The Central Office may turn into an academic center of some kind if we move administrative offices out here. Having space opens up opportunities that we just don’t have right now.”
The county government and school system started their collaborative effort some months ago, as both worked in combination to help each other meet specific needs. Pooling their funds together will enable them to meet the $4.5 million dollar purchase price.
Kelley said the county’s portion of the center would help centralize governmental offices, which would be more beneficial for leaders and citizens alike.
The center that is located behind the Krystal restaurant currently houses several small businesses. Envogue salon, Iconic Barber shop, Dojo Japanese restaurant and Amedisys Home Health Care currently call the center home. It is not known whether those businesses will be forced to vacate the center or be able to relocate to other empty space within the facility.
Look for additional details and updates to this story in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk and online at www.newportplaintalk.com.
