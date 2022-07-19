Cocke County Schools

NEWPORT—County Board of Education members met in the Professional Development Center last Thursday evening in a building that the county school system will soon have majority control of thanks to COVID funds.

The board gave their approval for the system to purchase 86,863 square feet of the Newport Plaza Shopping Center at a price of $3.3 million. A total of $2,610,000 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds will be used toward the purchase, in addition to $700,000 in general purpose funds.

