Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee (CWEET), a local non-profit with an emphasis on environmental, stewardship, arts, local economic development and youth action/awareness, is proud to again present their Annual Art & Garden Festival with a matching grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission (TAC).
This year's event will be held Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildwater Rafting at 3555 Hartford Road. The Art & Gardening Festival is centered around bringing community together to celebrate our local natural resources, local independent artists, pride in local heritage, and sustainable environmental practices like home gardening.
The entire event is free to attend and will be fun for the whole family. There will be art and garden workshops scheduled throughout the day where participants can leave with knowledge and something they make in each workshop.
