HARTFORD—State and local leaders gathered at the Hartford Welcome Center Monday morning to celebrate a special announcement.
Thanks to a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Cocke County has received $6 million to fund 50-75 miles of bike trails in the Cherokee State Forest.
The county received $500,000 early on in the process from ARC to perform the necessary environmental studies and design work for the new trail system.
Gov. Bill Lee and United States Senator Lamar Alexander were among the many leaders to speak at the press conference on Monday.
Sen. Alexander worked diligently to acquire the federal funds to make the project possible.
Alexander said the trail system would help bolster the tourism industry in Cocke County.
“This is a huge investment from ARC. Cocke County is one of the most economically distressed counties in Tennessee and this investment will help increase the tourism industry in Cocke County by bringing more of the 12 million visitors who come to Smokies each year and the 3 million visitors who come to the Cherokee National Forest each year to the area,” Alexander said.
“This is a result of a three year effort to make better use of the Foothills Parkway right-of-way in Sevier and Cocke counties. The focus was about mountain bikes, and the best land for that in Cocke County turned out to be in the Cherokee National Forest instead of the Foothills Parkway. So, I’m thrilled about the 50-75 miles of new mountain bike trails in Cocke County in the Cherokee National Forest. I’m also glad we’re also moving ahead with mountain bike trails on the Foothills Parkway right-of-way in Sevier County. These new bike trails will help even more Tennesseans enjoy the outdoors.”
Gov. Lee thanked Sen. Alexander for his leadership while serving as State Senator, and for his support of the country’s National Parks and State Forests.
Lee hopes that Cocke County will see continued economic growth once the trails are in place.
“The great outdoors are one of Tennessee’s largest drivers of economic growth and draw millions of visitors every year. Thanks to this significant grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, Cocke County will attract even more visitors and the economic activity they bring,” Governor Lee said.
“I’m grateful to the ARC and to Senator Alexander for his leadership in securing this welcome investment for Tennessee.”
Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-chair Tim Thomas, Tennessee Department of Tourism Development Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Cocke County Economic Development Director Lucas Graham joined Alexander and Lee for the announcement by ARC.
During the press conference ARC Co-chair Thomas took the time to thank Sen. Alexander for his leadership throughout the years and his efforts to acquire the funding.
Thomas said the $6 million grant for Cocke County was at the top of the list when he took his position with ARC. He said this investment would benefit not only Cocke County, but also the many tourists that visit each year.
“This investment will benefit the people of Cocke County, TN, and all Americans who hope to experience the beauty and majesty of East Tennessee’s rugged mountain landscapes for themselves,” Thomas said.
“This project is a result of strong support from Senator Alexander, and is an example of his productive advocacy for Appalachian Tennessee throughout his storied career.”
Lucas Graham, Partnership President and Economic Development Director, said this project has the ability to change the county’s economic outlook for decades.
He thanked Sen. Alexander and the various state and local partners that made the grant possible
“I am absolutely thrilled with the award given to the Cocke County Partnership,” Graham said.
“This project means so much to all of our citizens. It will literally change the face of the County and its economic picture. The potential of tourism activities associated with the success of this project is staggering. This will affect our economic outlook for decades to come. We believe in Cocke County and feel this is just the impetus we need to showcase all of our natural opportunities. I want to thank, of course, first of all, Senator Alexander for his vision and exemplary leadership.
“I want to thank the Appalachian Regional Commission, Gov. Bill Lee, TDTD Commissioner Mark Ezell and his staff and the Tennessee Office of Economic and Community Development for all their assistance. None of this would be possible without the Cherokee National Forest and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and we sincerely appreciate them. And lastly, I want to thank my staff for all their hard work. I also want to thank The Conservation Fund, local and regional chapters of IMBA and those private citizens who provided invaluable input along the way. We can’t wait to see our visitors and citizens enjoying themselves out on these trails.”
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger called the economic prospects of this project immeasurable. She thanked the many people that made the vision a reality.
“We are very excited for this opportunity,” Ottinger said. “The tourism and economic possibilities this project presents for Cocke County are immeasurable. We are very grateful to Senator Alexander, ARC and all those who have come together to help make this vision a reality.”
Linda Lewanski, Tourism Director for the Cocke County Partnership, said the new bike trails will be the perfect compliment to outdoor activities that already exist in the county.
She said “The Adventure Side of the Smokies” will provide even greater opportunities in the years to come.
“First, let me thank all those folks who played a part in this award. From Senator Alexander’s office, ARC, Gov. Lee, Commissioner Ezell and his staff, our state and local officials, and of course the GSMNP and CNF, thank you for helping turn a dream into reality,” Lewanski said.
“Cocke County is so rich in natural resources and these monies allow us to shine a light on them. We know that these trails will be a value-add to what we can offer our tourists. We know our visitors love our four state and national forests and our three rivers and this will be the perfect complement for those already visiting them and our vibrant rafting community.
“We are so proud of the citizens of Cocke County and their commitment to offering exciting and quality venues for our visitors. Thank you all for believing in Cocke County. “The Adventure Side of the Smokies” is about to offer a little more adventure!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.