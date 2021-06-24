NEWPORT—The Cocke County Emergency Communications District Board of Directors (E-911) held their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 22. The primary purpose of the meeting was the approval of the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
E-911 Director Nancy Hansel began the meeting with a brief financial report to the board, sharing the district’s net income for the fiscal year, which was about $293,000.
The first order of business for the board was consideration of renewing the district’s contract between the City of Newport and E-911 concerning dispatchers. The contract on the table is a one-year contract, consistent with the year before. In previous years, the district has used three-year contracts. When questioned by Mayor Dykes, Assistant Director Sonja Turner reasoned that the district is aiming for a shorter-term contract this year due to financial concerns.
“Maybe next year they would rather be paid a little more, and this way it’s not set in stone for three years,” Turner said.
The item was approved, and the contracts will be addressed by the City of Newport at their July meeting.
The board’s next item was the consideration of a much-needed upgrade to the district’s communication and recording systems. According to Director Hansel, the district’s current system is outdated, and will need to be upgraded to remain compatible with the district’s computer systems. The board approved the upgrade, which will be paid for with budgeted money.
The board went on to approve amendments to the 2020-21 budget before addressing the approval of the 2021-22 budget.
The 2021-22 budget includes a two-percent increase to the Director and Assistant Director’s salaries, which totaled to a change of about $2,917. Other notable increases come in telephone costs, building insurance costs, and building and maintenance costs. The present board members approved the new budget unanimously.
The final official item of the meeting was consideration to reschedule the board’s next meeting from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate new board member Norman Smith’s work schedule. The item passed unanimously.
Before the meeting adjourned, Director Hansel brought up the possibility of hiring a third dispatcher with the district’s extra money.
“We are in desperate need of one, in fact we’re in desperate need of two. I’d like for y’all to be thinking about it, because we need a floater badly. Our calls have tripled,” Hansel said. “They are being worked to death, they are stressed out, some days they don’t even have time to eat.”
Board Chair and Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults asked for a proposal of what the hire would cost to make the process easier before the next meeting.
With all business addressed, the meeting adjourned around 2:15 p.m.
