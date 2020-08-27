COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the details surrounding a two-car crash that claimed the lives of three Michigan women late Monday evening.
The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 near the 449-mile marker.
Trooper Owen Caudill reported that Josey Gayle, 28, Vassar, MI was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when she crashed her 2010 Ford Focus head on into a 2012 Toyota Tundra being driven by Isaiah Rathbone, 18, Penrose, NC.
Gayle was killed in the accident along with her passengers, Starr Majors, Otter Lake, MI, and Kay-Cie Hafer, 28, Vassar, MI.
Rathbone and his passenger, Michael Smithers, 21, Hendersonville, NC were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The THP reports shows that all but one individual, Hafer, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
It has not been determined whether drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.