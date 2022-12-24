Working in the property assessor’s office is something Angie Shelton has been accustomed to since June 1989. She has filled various roles and learned how to do everything in the office, but after more than 33 years she said it is time to retire.

Shelton recalls going to Coach Mike Proffitt and asking him if he could help her get in the summer youth program at Walters State Community College right after she turned 18 and graduated high school. She said that he told her that he would see what he could do.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.