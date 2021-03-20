NEWPORT—On Saturday, March 27, many Cocke County residents will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination provided by Broadway & Main Pharmacy.
The pharmacy will host a vaccination clinic in the old Walmart parking lot near Krystal in Newport. The event will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
A total of 1,000 Moderna vaccines will be administered to individuals that fall within Phase 1C.
That phase includes individuals age 65 and up, as well as those age 16 and up with high-risk comorbidities. Caregivers of children with high-risk comorbidities are also included in this phase.
Eligible individuals can sign up to receive a vaccine by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4FADAB22AAF9C34-covid5.
Appointments can be made by phone as well by contacting the pharmacy at 423-720-9777.
This will be a drive-thru event and those receiving the vaccine will remain in their vehicle.
A follow up vaccination clinic will be held in late April at the same location. The 1,000 individuals that are vaccinated on March 27 will receive their second dose at that time.
Recipients will receive a phone call from Broadway & Main reminding them it is time for their second vaccination.
Most local pharmacies and primary care offices have received small batches of the vaccine to this point.
This will be one of the biggest allotments of the vaccine the county has seen.
The CDC is encouraging all Americans to get vaccinated regardless of which brand of the vaccine is available to them.
The Tennessee Department of Health is working with partners across the state to ensure continued equitable and efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the community.
Vaccination appointments are available through the county health department as well.
County residents may find vaccination providers in their area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. They can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination through the health department at COVID19.tn.gov.
