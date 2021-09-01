NEWPORT—Would you like to help your community? Have you considered joining a local community group before, but didn’t know where to start? Whether you were born to be on stage, or prefer the audience, the Newport Theatre Guild has a place for you.
NTG is proud to offer numerous opportunities for volunteers in its upcoming production of the heartwarming musical, “The Sound of Music.” The cast is already working hard and they need you to help bring the show to life.
So often, NTG board members are asked, “How can I help?” There are countless ways. To provide more information about volunteer opportunities, NTG will be hosting a volunteer workshop on Sunday afternoon, September 19, at 2 p.m. in the CCHS Auditorium.
The Newport Theatre Guild is comprised solely of community volunteers. It is a group of people who love theater and their community. They want to provide amazing theater experiences to everyone. Thus, NTG needs dedication and commitment from volunteers.
Volunteer opportunities include, but are definitely not limited to, ushering, program design, set building, costumes, backstage hands, and so much more. No previous theater experience is necessary. NTG does ask, however, that all volunteers are ages 16 and up. Students who need service hours for scholarship requirements would benefit tremendously as a NTG volunteer.
Please consider joining NTG on September 19 to receive lots of information about volunteering. Also, look for them on Facebook and Instagram (Newport Theatre Guild) for up to date news and announcements. Their website is www.newporttheatreguild.com.
NTG members say, “We are confident that you, as a volunteer, will provide inspiration, hard work, and commitment to our production. No job is too small! Together, we will provide the engagement of a live theater experience right here in our wonderful community of Newport and Cocke County.”
