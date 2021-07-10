Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a foreign object obstructing the license plate. The driver was identified as Clara Coe, age 26. Coe was found to have an active warrant for violation of probation. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Zyan Manning, age 30.
According to Laughter’s report, the vehicle smelled strongly of Marijuana, but both individuals denied the presence of Marijuana in the car. Laughter requested assistance from CCSO K9 Kylo. Before K9 Kylo was deployed, Manning stated that he did have heroin near him. K9 Kylo alerted to the area near Manning and police found a small wooden box containing 28.1 grams of heroin. Officers also located a scale and $12,760 in cash. Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
