NEWPORT—Details on the alleged animal attacks that have occurred on Jimtown Road in Newport are still limited just days after the second of two victims has died due to her injuries.
Chief Deputy C.J. Ball released a statement saying that both cases are still under investigation and more information would be released once it is obtained.
He urges members of the public to be cautious when traveling in that area.
“Anyone that is traveling on Jimtown Road should use caution until the investigation concludes with all facts and we can gain further information about what did happen during these incidents,” Ball said. “We can not release any other information at this time due to case credibility.”
Interviews are being performed and search warrants were served Wednesday morning.
The office has released the two incident reports from the alleged attacks which occurred on April 1 and July 12.
The initial attack on April 1 led to the death of 52-year-old Tony Ahrens. The report states that deputies were dispatched to the area of Jimtown Road and Carnation Way on the report of an unresponsive man laying on the side of the roadway. Sergeant Heath Willis arrived on scene to find Ahrens unresponsive.
Willis’ report states that Ahrens’ clothes were “torn and bloody.” He also noted “lacerations across his entire body.”
EMS workers and City of Newport Police Officers arrived on scene, one of which identified Ahrens. The investigation revealed that Ahrens had exchanged text messages with a coworker just hours before his death.
The second attack on July 12 involved 29-year-old Amber Miller of Newport. Reports show that Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the emergency room of Newport Medical Center in reference to a dog bite. She made contact with an unidentified individual who stated they found Miller sitting on a property off Jimtown Road. The individual reported that Miller appeared to have been “attacked by dogs.” He told Colley he observed three dogs standing around Miller “licking” the wounds where she had been attacked.
Colley’s report states that Miller had severe lacerations on her legs, torso, neck, arms and feet, which led to significant blood loss. Miller was immediately airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. She died just days after the incident.
Many of the details from these reports were not published due to the graphic nature on the incidents.
Look for more details on these investigations online at www.newportplaintalk.com and future editions of the Newport Plain Talk.
