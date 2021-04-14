NEWPORT—The Healthstar office of Drs. Catherine Spiker and Raj Harricharan will hold an in-office COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic is being held for all county residents age 18 and up that would like to receive the vaccine.
Doctors and nurses will be administering doses of the Moderna vaccine.
A second vaccination clinic will be held on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for individuals to receive their second dose.
Appointments for the clinic can be made by calling the office at 423-532-8621.
You do not have to be a Healthstar patient to receive the vaccine.
Healthstar Physicians Premiere Medical is conveniently located next to Bojangles in the Newport Towne Center. The address is 121 Newport Towne Center, Newport.
Several doctors’ offices and pharmacies in Newport still have vaccines available.
The following list features those providers along with their location and phone number:
Healthstar Internal Medicine
Dr. Candi Overholt
By appointment only
Call 423-237-6900
Located at 150 East Broadway Street
Broadway & Main Pharmacy
By appointment only
Can be made online or by calling 423-720-9777
Located at 136 East Broadway Street
Wilson Sav-Mor Drugs
Moderna vaccine
Appointments and Walk-ins
Call 423-623-3456
Located at 254 East Main Street
Cherokee Health Systems
Appointment only
Call 423-623-5301
Located at 215 Hedrick Drive
Cocke County Health Department
Appointment only
Call 423-623-8733
Located at 430 College Street
Look for more information on vaccine clinics and providers in a future edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
