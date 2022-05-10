NEWPORT—Organizers with Empower Cocke County have decided not to place a men’s home on Woodson Road in Newport, across from Northwest Elementary School. The Friday announcement appeared on the Empower Cocke County Facebook page after users registered more than 150 comments on the platform, many of which opposed the location.
A large trailer on the seven-acre property would have housed men recovering from substance misuse disorders in plain view of the playground, and crossing paths with children around the school.
“Because we very much wish to be part of the Northwest community,” Empower Cocke County stated on their Facebook page, “out of courtesy and respect for the communities’ wishes, Empower Cocke County will not pursue putting a men’s home on the property adjacent to Northwest School. Instead, we wish to proceed with family housing or explore a mission that will benefit the community.”
It is unclear when it became public knowledge that the organization wanted to place a new men’s housing facility across from Northwest Elementary.
The earliest Facebook posts appeared mid-April, alleging that for weeks plans were already in place to use the property facing Northwest Elementary for drug rehabilitation. The post, which received hundreds of engagements, is one of several alleging the plans were “flown under the radar” or were set in place and attempted to be carried out before the public could have a say in the matter.
On April 14, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said she would try to find answers. She later posted to Facebook that although some private meetings took place between the school system and Northwest, she was told there would eventually be a public meeting about the project, and that a director for Empower Cocke County would let her know when that is. She said such a meeting could be still be months out.
The next day, Empower Cocke County attempted to address the concerns while keeping the project moving forward. In the post they open with the importance of meaningful employment and housing, and overcoming the forces of poverty, addiction, family issues and depression, all of which fall under their central mission of rehabilitation and workforce development.
They wrote that the Downtown headquarters would be a training facility during the day, and that at night men would return to the home across from Northwest.
“Obviously, this facility will be rigorously supervised and secure,” they wrote, but did not specify what makes that obvious.
The proposal to operate a men’s shelter would be the first of its kind for Empower Cocke County. Among other services, the organization currently operates a ride program for seniors, classes in their Downtown location, a food bank and thrift store.
“We understand your concerns for the location of this project being near Northwest School,” the Facebook post said. “We have been working with professional planners to develop a safe and successful plan. We have visited multiple, similar facilities and worked diligently to ensure this plan has the highest chance of success. At the forefront of each step, safety and security for the clients of the program and the community at large have been top priority. We can assure you there will always be a rigorous screening process for any potential client or volunteer. Obviously, we will NOT work with any individual who would be a threat to children.”
The post did not offer further details about a proposed screening process for determining a patient’s safety around children.
Because there are no zoning rules in Cocke County, it was up to county citizens to speak out and request that the men’s shelter be placed somewhere else, and since the meetings have – so far – been private, many took to Facebook as their only recourse.
“Yes, they are correct, there is no county code to stop this, it is Empower’s land to do with as they wish,” a user wrote on April 13, the earliest among posts in opposition to the plan. “I am by no means against drug rehabilitation in our community but as a staff member at Northwest and resident of the Northport area I do not feel this is positive for the safety and well being of our students.”
The absence of zoning regulations has caused confusion in the past, such as when a rock quarry opened up next door to a residence on Clear Creek Road. The quarry owner had all necessary permits, but nevertheless surprised neighbors when moving forward with plans to crush rocks and burn brush on the property.
During a County Legislative Body meeting in January, Commissioner Forest Clevenger said the Body needs to look at industrial, residential and commercial zoning options to protect those with a vested interest.
In an April 15 post on Facebook, Clevenger reiterated – among other things – the importance of zoning on the future of economic development in Cocke County.
“Several developers have come to Cocke County wanting to invest and creating housing developments,” he stated in the post. “They went somewhere else the minute they found out we have no land use zoning and protections. Why would they invest millions if their investments were not protected?”
Northwest Elementary is hosting the first, and only, public meeting about the land facing the school on May 16 at 6 p.m.
Empower Cocke County did not return messages left at their office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.