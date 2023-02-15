A Cocke County Jail inmate, who was apprehended late last week in Newport as a fugitive out of North Carolina, attempted to escape by jumping out of a second-floor window Monday at the Cocke County Court House.
According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dean Smith was in sessions court along with six other inmates and got up several times to get facial tissues. At approximately 12:08 p.m. Smith walked again over toward the facial tissues that were located by the north open window and jumped, falling two stories to the ground, landing on his back.
But his escape attempt didn’t end with his landing as, according to the report, he got up and began to run, but stopped upon seeing a member of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department.
Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball stated Smith was shackled and handcuffed during the escape attempt. He was sent initially to Newport Medical Center and then transported by Lifestar to UT Medical Hospital.
“From what we have been told, (there) were no serious injuries and Smith was being evaluated the last time I received information,” Ball said in an email. “The court security officers responded very quickly to the incident and gained control as the inmate did get up in (an) attempt to run off after he jumped out of (the) window.”
A new warrant for attempted escape has been obtained, according to the report.
Smith was in court Monday after being apprehended Thursday at the KOA Campground in Newport after the sheriff’s office, according to its report, was contacted by a detective from the Waynesville, North Carolina, Police Department advising Smith was wanted by their agency on several charges. Smith was believed to be staying at the KOA Campground in Newport.
Along with officers from the Newport Police Department, Smith was located at the campground and, according to the report, engaged in a brief struggle before he was taken into custody.
Approximately .4 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in his right front pants pocket. At that time Smith was transported to the Cocke County Jail and Waynesville police were notified.
Smith was then charged with possession of methamphetamine and being a fugitive from justice. He also has charges from Waynesville consisting of violation of order of protection, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of fleeing by motor vehicle, stop sign violation, seat belt violation and driving while revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.