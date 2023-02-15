Michael Dean Smith

Michael Dean Smith

 Courtesy Cocke County Sheriff's Office

A Cocke County Jail inmate, who was apprehended late last week in Newport as a fugitive out of North Carolina, attempted to escape by jumping out of a second-floor window Monday at the Cocke County Court House.

According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dean Smith was in sessions court along with six other inmates and got up several times to get facial tissues. At approximately 12:08 p.m. Smith walked again over toward the facial tissues that were located by the north open window and jumped, falling two stories to the ground, landing on his back.

