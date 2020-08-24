NEWPORT—A Newport woman was charged with aggravated assault after police reports say she “took justice into her own hands” and struck a male subject in the head with a shovel.
Newport Police officials identified the woman as Irene Gilland, 70, Old Cave Church Road.
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Dykes Street, concerning an assault that had just occurred.
Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with the victim, Timothy Collingsworth, 40, who said his mother-in-law (Gilland) came to the residence unannounced and began accusing him of stealing money from her.
Reports say that during the argument Gilland struck Collingsworth in the head with a shovel she borrowed from a nearby neighbor.
Gilland fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
A short time later, officers located Gilland at her residence where she admitted to striking Collingsworth.
According to the report, Gilland told officers that she did not want to utilize police services to investigate the theft and that she wanted to take justice into her own hands.
Collingsworth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
