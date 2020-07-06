NEWPORT—Nicki and Eddie Cota, owners of Aire Serv of Newport, a neighborly company, is supporting the Newport Isaiah 117 House by donating funds for the purchase of a new home.
Aire Serv of Newport will be donating $100 to Isaiah 117 House for every new unit sold during June and July. Cota has set a goal of donating at least $2,000 to Isaiah House 117. The house provides children awaiting a foster home with clean clothes, blankets and toys.
“The children in Cocke County deserve to be loved and shown God’s love in their time in need,” said Cota. “The children are put into a position that no child wants to be in. Isaiah House 117 provides these children with support and needed items to help during tough times.”
So far, Aire Serv of Newport has donated more than $900 for the purchase of a new home. With the HVAC unit replacements supporting the Isaiah House 117 organization, local children will have a better transitional experience as they move into foster care.
Before operating Aire Serv of Newport, Cota owned and operated Stinnett Heat and Air.
"We have lived in and provided HVAC repair and replacements to this community for a long time, and they have been good to us as business owners,” said Cota. “The people are terrific, caring individuals. We wanted to give back, and this donation is the perfect way to show support for a great cause.”
Aire Serv offers premium residential and commercial services for every type of heating and cooling system. Home services, which include heating and air conditioner repair, replacement and maintenance, are charged by the job and not by the hour. In addition, Aire Serv conveniently offers 24-hour emergency heating and air conditioning repair and service to its residential and commercial customers. For more information about Aire Serv and its HVAC services, please visit AireServ.com.
Aire Serv®, a Neighborly® company, is a global franchise providing installation, maintenance and repair of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and indoor air quality systems. Aire Serv franchisees provide services to residential and commercial customers from more than 200 locations worldwide. Established in 1992, Aire Serv is part of Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 24 brands (including Neighborly umbrella service brand) and more than 4,000 franchise owners serving 10 million customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at www.Neighborly.com and www.Neighbourly.ca. For more information about Aire Serv, visit www.aireserv.com.
