NEWPORT—Jan Brockwell spent 26 years serving Cocke County in the Clerk’s Office.
She officially retired from her position as County Clerk at the end of December.
Brockwell started her journey in the early 90s as a part time employee with the office. Within a year she turned that part time position into a full time career that she loved.
She spent 13 years as chief deputy for Janice Butler before being named County Clerk in 2014.
Brockwell said that many people have helped her along the way including her fellow coworkers in other courthouse offices.
“So many people in the courthouse have been like my sister or my brother. We have all held each other together throughout the years. I will especially miss the ladies in the Clerk’s Office. When you work with people eight hours a day they are more family than your real family,” Brockwell said.
“A special thanks goes to Jan Butler for hiring me full time and letting me become her Deputy Clerk. The knowledge and experience she gave me was invaluable.”
Brockwell’s experience has been passed on to Shalee’ McClure, who was named her successor.
The two worked hand in hand for several years as McClure was Deputy Clerk for the office.
Brockwell has nothing but confidence in McClure as she takes on her new position.
“Shalee’ had no hesitation in taking the Deputy Clerk position when I asked her, because she wanted to be Clerk one day. Shalee’ and I have worked in the same office together for some time, and she introduced me to members of the rafting community that we work closely with. I have no doubt that she will make an excellent County Clerk.”
The transition from Brockwell to McClure was a flawless one as Brockwell received a perfect audit and exit from the position.
She looks forward to her next chapter as God guides her down a new path.
“Anything I do in retirement I want it to follow the Lord. Wherever he sends me is where I want to go. He put me on a wonderful journey at the County Clerk’s Office and I loved my job. Now I want a different journey and I’m waiting to see what’s around the corner.”
One thing that Brockwell plans to do in her retirement is open an online antique store called Mom’s Attic.
A retirement party was recently held for Brockwell that was funded by Business Information Systems and hosted by the employees of the Clerk’s Office.
