NEWPORT—Recommendations have been established for which nonprofits could receive funding from American Rescue Plan money after a Monday meeting of the Nonprofit Committee in the Chancery Courtroom, where county leaders also determined how much each organization could receive out of that federal allotment.
Of the 16 nonprofit organizations that applied, the committee narrowed down their focus to a list of 12, each receiving on average about 35% of the money requested, totaling $288,000.
In most cases, groups followed instructions by County Mayor Crystal Ottinger to put items in their wishlists, and see what gets approved. She gave that advice when the money was first announced in November, before leaders knew what they might be allowed to approve.
Chairman Clay Blazer said he does not like to differentiate or cut any one organization out of desperately needed funding.
“I wish there was more that we could do, but at least I feel like this is something,” he said, “I hope you guys feel like we’re trying to work and do the best that we can to give you guys something.”
AMVETS Post 75 Commander Rob Watkins was present at the meeting. On behalf of his organization, Watkins requested $60,250, of which the committee is recommending he receive $27,000. About half was not approved because it did not meet grant specifications.
“We appreciate every penny we can get,” Watkins said. “When we put in it was said ‘put in for everything.’ Well, we need everything, so we did not expect to get it all, and we’re very happy with that, so thank you very much.”
Ottinger said because of restrictions on how organizations are allowed to use the funding, they could not give everyone everything they wanted.
“Some people we couldn’t give them anything they wanted, because it doesn’t fit the parameters of the funding,” she said, “but I think everybody in this group kind of looked at things logically and realistically and meeting what the grants say we can do, and with common sense of, ‘This is how it was affected in the pandemic, or this is how it’s going to be effective in the event of another one.”
Ottinger said some people did not show a loss in revenue, which also disqualified them. If an organization could not show, in their records, loss in revenue because of the pandemic, then they could not qualify. At least one organization showed gains during the pandemic.
“There’s only a few ways that you could even qualify to get this, and it was loss in revenue, or tying it into something related to emergency work, or feeding, or things like that, so some of them just didn’t fit one or the other, or both.”
Four applications were rejected for not meeting grant criteria such as not meeting a public health need, or because the materials requested are not covered in the grant. Construction projects and materials, for example, could not be approved under federal guidelines, and consumable or single-use items were also not covered.
Requests for construction and building supplies accounted for most of what was denied.
Volunteer fire departments and rescue squads were previously awarded ARP funds, but qualifying requests from their grant applications are also being recommended for funding.
Although federal scrutiny on the county has lessened, allowing for one-time relief payments to city and county workers, the county still operates with the understanding that the federal government could audit counties to ensure ARP money is being used as prescribed. Therefore the county is continuing with a plan to purchase approved items on the grant applications and then distribute them to the nonprofit organizations.
Although the County Legislative Body meets again Monday, the Nonprofit Committee recommendations will go before the board at the July 18 meeting. In the meantime, Blazer and Ottinger said, they are determining the specific purchases, costs, and logistical details involved with fulfilling approved requests for each organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.