A Hartford woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed a man for “taking her Xanax.” Misty Rodriguez, age 43, has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault following the incident that occurred at a residence on Tobes Creek Road.
Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to the area around 6 p.m. He was met by Judith Mayes, the mother of the suspect in the incident, who stated that R.B. Toby called and asked her to come to the residence. Mayes told Forbes her husband went into the home and took a knife from her daughter, Misty Rodriquez. At that time, Toby came outside and spoke with Forbes.
The reports states that Toby had a large amount of blood on his shirt. He lifted his shirt and Forbes reported seeing a two inch cut that was “consistent with a knife wound.” Toby stated that he did not want to be seen by EMS, but Forbes requested and ambulance respond to the scene. Toby alleged that Rodriguez was yelling about him “taking her Xanax” when she stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.
Deputies made contact with Rodriguez who claimed she did nothing wrong and that Toby was “crazy.” She further alleged that Toby has done things like this in the past “to get her in trouble.” Rodriquez claimed that she was afraid of Toby “because of the way he was acting” and that is why she had a knife. Forbes arrested Rodriguez and transported her to the County Jail.
