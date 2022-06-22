NEWPORT—Summer heat is expected to continue across the region this week, driving up demand for the reliable energy TVA and local power companies, like Newport Utilities, supply.
On Monday, June 21, power demand peaked at 30,413 megawatts, the 8th highest June peak in TVA history.
So far this month the early summer heat wave has led to five of the top ten June peak power demands, all safely supplied through TVA’s reliable and resilient public power system:
· Monday, June 13: 31,311 megawatts, the 2nd highest June power demand in TVA’s history.
· Tuesday, Jun 14: 30,072 megawatts, the 9th highest power demand for June on record and the first time TVA had back-to-back 30,000+ megawatts days in June since 2012.
· Wednesday, June 15 – 30,784 megawatts, the 4th highest June power demand on record and tying a record of three consecutive 30,000+ megawatt days set in June 2012.
· Thursday, June 16 – 31,617 megawatts, a new all-time record demand for the month of June and the first time TVA experienced two 31,000+ megawatts days in June.
· Tuesday, June 21 – 30,413 megawatts, the 8th highest June power demand on record.
High power demand—especially during peak hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.—directly contributes to higher future power bills so, to help save money, NU encourage consumers and businesses to join TVA, NU, and other local power companies in cutting back usage during those hours.
Some simple ways to help reduce power use without significantly impacting your comfort include:
Turn your thermostat up just one degree and use fans to circulate air.
Close the window coverings on the sunny side of your home or office.
If possible, avoid using ovens, dishwashers, clothes dryers and other appliances that generate heat in your home until later in the evening.
High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the summer, so TVA and Newport Utilities will remain focused on ensuring your electricity remains reliable during these extreme conditions.
