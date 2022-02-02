NEWPORT—The Cocke County Election Commission has announced the candidate qualifying period for several offices for the August 4 State Primary and County General Election.
Beginning Monday, February 7, 2022, through noon on Thursday, April 7, 2022, nominating petitions and candidate information will be available at the election commission office at 360 E Main St, Room 130, Newport, for the following positions:
COUNTY POSITIONS
County Commissioner (CLB), all 14 positions, two (2) posts per county commissioner district;
Road Commissioner, all seven (7) positions, one (1) from each county district;
Constable, all seven (7) positions, one (1) from each county district;
School Board Member, Districts 1, 2, 4, and 6, one (1) member for each of these county districts.
Nominating petitions for these positions have a qualifying deadline of Noon on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Constable candidates must have affidavit for office notarized and filed by the qualifying deadline. School Board candidates must file proof of high school graduation or GED by the qualifying deadline.
STATE AND FEDERAL POSITIONS
Tennessee Governor;
US House of Representatives;
State Senate District 9 (Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Unicoi, and part of Sevier);
State House Member District 11 (Cocke, part of Hamblen, and part of Jefferson);
Republican State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (same counties as State Senate District);
Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (same counties as State Senate District).
Nominating petitions for these positions have a qualifying deadline of noon on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Candidates for State Senate, State House, and State Executive Committee must file certified duplicate copies of their nominating petition in the other counties in the position’s district by the qualifying deadline.
All voters affected by redistricting will receive an updated voter registration card in the mail within the coming weeks.
The August State Primary and County General Election will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022. Early Voting will be July 15 – July 30 at 157 Western Plaza Dr., Newport.
Qualifying also continues for all positions subject to the May County Primary. Petitions for Circuit Court Judges, Chancellor, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Mayor, Trustee, General Sessions Court Judge, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Sessions Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, and Superintendent of Roads are due in the election office by a qualifying deadline of noon on February 17.
The Republican and Democratic County Primary for these offices will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Early Voting will run April 13 to April 28 at 157 Western Plaza Dr., Newport. Party nominees determined from the May County Primary will advance to the August County General Election with any Independent candidates for these offices.
For more information, call the election commission office at 623-2042 or go online to CockeCountyElection.org.
