NEWPORT— The 5th Annual JL Austin Memorial Alzheimer’s Ride will take place this Saturday, August 7. Registration will run from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and kickstands will go up at 11 a.m.
There will be a $25 fee for each bike and Jeep that participates. The ride will start at Rocky Top Biker Stop located at 863 Highway 25/70 in Newport. The ride will end at Manes Funeral Home.
Meal tickets are included for all riders. Additional meal tickets are available for $10. There will be auction items available at the end of the ride.
Come out and support Alexa Austin and her efforts to make Alzheimer’s a memory.
