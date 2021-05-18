COCKE COUNTY—The County Legislative Body will remain at 14 members after commissioners voted against a proposal to cut that number in half Monday evening.
The General Committee recently discussed the option of cutting the number of posts in each district from two commissioners to one. Commissioners considered the proposal during the CLB meeting, but swiftly voted against the proposal.
Eliminating seven members would have saved the county close to $30,000. The money could have been saved, or used to increase the monthly pay of commissioners as an added incentive to serve the county.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger was in support of cutting the number to seven, hoping it would be easier for the body to come to a consensus on important issues.
“This is the time to do this with an election coming up, and I’ve heard many commissioners may not seek re-election,” Clevenger said. “It’s hard to get 14 people to agree on anything. Seven people would make things a lot easier.”
Mayor Crystal Ottinger was in favor of cutting the body to seven initially, but said she wasn’t comfortable moving forward after speaking to members of the community.
Commissioners agreed saying that many within their districts had major concerns.
“Many people in the second district were upset that this even came up,” said commissioner Gayla Blazer. “Doing this would take representation away from a district. I didn’t run to make a lot of money, and I’m not looking for a raise.”
Commissioner Casey Gilliam said his constituents believed the move would give too much power to the City of Newport as two commissioners would represent districts in the city, and a third would have a portion of the city.
Another motion was made during the meeting to eliminate road commissioners for the County Highway Department. That motion failed in a similar fashion as commissioners feared the move would create a lack of representation.
The body did agree on several items including the appointment of commissioner Norman Smith to the Cocke County E-911 Board. They also approved the bylaws of the County Sanitation Board and County Recreation Board.
Commissioners also voted to allow Strange’s Custom Auto to purchase a small portion of county owned property. The 1.4 acre tract of land is part of the “Jack Farm” property and is completely landlocked. Commissioners accepted Strange’s offer of $2,500 for the property.
The county budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year is almost complete. Commissioners on the Finance Committee will meet with Budget Committee members on May 27 to discuss the final proposal.
Commissioners will have until June 30 to approve the budget. The full CLB will meet again on Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
