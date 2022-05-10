HARTFORD—Cocke County’s flourishing rafting industry continues to bring much-needed dollars into the county coffers. A new season kicked off last week with companies hoping to have another successful season.
Rafting company owners and county officials recently gathered for inspections of the rafting companies’ equipment and facilities. The inspections this year began at Rapid Expeditions and owner Dave Crawford.
Licenses were officially renewed for each company giving them the stamp of approval to operate this year. Local rafting companies include Rapid Expeditions, LLC, Five Rivers Adventures, Big Creek Expeditions, Inc., Rafting in the Smokies, Big Bear Rafting, Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures, Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited, Nantahala Outdoor Center, USA Raft/River Rat, Outdoor Adventures, and Wildwater LTD.
2021 saw an explosion in the number of rafters visiting the area. In fact, last year’s total exceeded the prior year by more than 66,000 paying customers. That total marks the highest year-over-year gain in the 26-year history of the industry in Cocke County.
Data provided by the Cocke County Clerk’s Office shows that $515,178 was brought into the county last year. That amount is the highest single year total ever recorded and marked a $116,408 increase over the prior year.
Added to that is the $5,500 in permit fees paid by the 11 licensed companies. More than $117,000 in permit fees have been collected over the nearly three decades of rafting in the area.
Cocke County has benefited tremendously from the rafting industry, which welcomes visitors from around the world to the white waters of the Pigeon River. The first full year of the rafting industry saw a total of 21,154 rafters add $34,674 to the local budget, along with $3,000 in permit fees. From 1995 until 2021, nearly every year has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors and the money derived from the industry.
In 2020 the Pigeon River floated more than 200,000 commercial guests through the mountains, officially gaining the title “Most Rafted River In America.” Many of the rafting companies saw a two-month delay due to COVID but finished the season strong to continue the overall upward trend of the industry.
A kick off luncheon was hosted by Duke Energy at the end of April to celebrate the beginning of a new season and provide company owners with information on flow rates and water release days.
Following the luncheon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol visited each of the companies to inspect their buses. It was the final safety check performed to ensure visitor safety in the new year.
The first Schedule 2 water release days occurred on May 3-5. The Tuesday through Thursday schedule will remain the same until Schedule 1 release days begin on Saturday, May 28.
