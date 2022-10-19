NEWPORT — On Monday evening, the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) accepted the resignation of Angela Shelton, who is retiring effective at the end of the year. Shelton has worked in the property assessor’s office for almost 33 years. Upon the recommendation of Shelton, CLB voted unanimously for Macie L. Reed to fill the post after Shelton retires.
Board vacancies filled
CLB also voted to fill several vacancies on different boards. Upon the recommendation of County Mayor Rob Mathis, CLB voted for Jeff Greene and Kenneth Ford to fill two vacancies on the Cocke County Planning Commission.
Greene was approved with an unanimous vote, while Ford received 12 votes with Commissioner Tim Layman casting the sole “no” vote for Ford.
The following term expirations were enacted to reinstate the county planning commission to a regular membership rotation, with each term ending at midnight on the third Monday of October of the given year — Leah Ellis, 2023; Michael Johnson and Linda Parker-Hampton, 2024; Kenneth Ford and Phillip Morgan, 2025; and Jeff Greene and Lee Willis, 2026.
CLB voted to fill a vacancy on the Cocke County Emergency Communication (E-911) Board. Mayor Mathis explained the agenda listed James “Jimmy” Hensley as the recommendation, but he said that on Sunday evening Hensley withdrew his recommendation so the sheriff could serve on the board. He said Sheriff C.J. Ball was now recommended to fill the vacancy, and CLB unanimously approved the request.
To reinstate the E-911 Board to regular membership rotation, the CLB approved term expirations as follows — Maurice Shults, Bryan Southerland and Vanessa Dennis, 2023; James Hensley, Newell Byrd and Roland Dykes, III, 2024; and Norman Smith and Jeremy Shelton, 2025. Harold Woody’s term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
Upon a request by Commissioner Gayla Blazer on behalf of the Cocke County Public Safety Committee, Linda Smith, Love Henderson and Jody Lowe were approved as members of the Cocke County Civil Service Board.
Holiday clarification
Mayor Mathis asked CLB to approve a clarification of the county holiday schedule. He explained that Columbus Day was a holiday included in the handbook, but not on the list. Therefore, he said courthouse offices followed the handbook and closed for Columbus Day. He asked the CLB to approve Columbus Day and the day after Thanksgiving as holidays, per the handbook. He said there would be a new handbook next year and it would be used to determine holidays. The CLB approved the holiday clarification request.
Other business
The amended E-911 resolution was approved by roll call vote.
CLB also voted to approve the request of the Cocke County Recreation Department to list three items as surplus, so they can be sold at auction. Those funds will go back to the recreation department. After the items are sold and there is a total dollar amount, CLB will vote to amend the budget to return those funds to the recreation department.
Mayor Mathis said that the request for bids for the county’s trash needs. He said the bid has been divided into three categories — hauling, disposal and then both hauling and disposal.
CLB Chairman Norman Smith pointed out some commissioners had expressed concern about the delay in receiving their agendas before a meeting. Commissioner Jason McMahan said that he only had three days to review the packet and talk with constituents.
It was pointed out that there may be emergency items added at the last minute, but the CLB voted to have the agendas mailed out the Friday after the budget committee meeting, which is the first Monday of the month.
CLB also voted to approve the following as notaries: Gary Lee Torgerson, Cheryl L. Huff, Robert Elton Hewitt, Jr., Jackie Lynne Valentine, Megan France, Jeff L. Evans, Susan E. Evans and Miranda Williams.
Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway addressed CLB prior to the meeting, pointing out the area is experiencing unseasonably cold weather with a freeze warning. He said he had talked with Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley about the need for coats for students.
Esway said there would be a coat drive, with more details to be announced soon, with the drop-off point at the Emergency Operations Center. He said coats will be separated by size and gender, so they can quickly be distributed where there is a need.
The next CLB meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m.
