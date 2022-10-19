Macie Reed to be property assessor

CLB voted on Monday evening for Macie L. Reed to fill the position of Cocke County Assessor of Property after Angela Shelton’s retirement at the end of the year. Cocke County Attorney Melissa Gossman, left, talks with Reed, at right, after the CLB meeting. Sue Moore, an employee in the property assessor’s office, is shown in the background.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

NEWPORT — On Monday evening, the Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) accepted the resignation of Angela Shelton, who is retiring effective at the end of the year. Shelton has worked in the property assessor’s office for almost 33 years. Upon the recommendation of Shelton, CLB voted unanimously for Macie L. Reed to fill the post after Shelton retires.

Board vacancies filled

