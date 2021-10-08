NEWPORT—The Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team was called into action Thursday afternoon after an SUV left the roadway and crashed in the French Broad River.
The vehicle was reportedly traveling near Wiley Town Road at the time of the incident.
Members of the Newport Swift Water Rescue Team and Cocke County Sheriff's Office assisted in the rescue operation.
How or why the vehicle left the roadway has not been released by law enforcement.
The Tennessee Highway also responded to the scene of the incident.
The Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team was recently created under the direction of Emergency Management Agency Director, Joe Esway. Team members finished their training just days before Thursday’s incident.
"I could not be more proud of the seamless and professional manner in which these teams jelled together to accomplish this mission," Esway said.
