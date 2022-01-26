NEWPORT—The Alpha Eta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha recently named Faye Fish their Distinguished Individual for 2021. A dinner was held for Fish were she received a plaque honoring her volunteer spirit and commitment to the community.
Fish is the local representative for Modern Woodmen of America (MWA), a fraternal organization that has provided matching funds for Celebrate Life, Cocke County Shriners, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Empower Cocke County, Hope House of Cocke County, the athletic department of Centerview Elementary School and many other service projects.
Even a partial list of Fish’s volunteer projects for the last year is impressive, but she is quick to point out that she is only one volunteer helping to organize, and many others make it all come together.
“They’re recognizing me, but I’m only one person that is part of a large group that makes this all possible,” Fish said.
“At Modern Woodmen we’re involved with almost every service project that the school systems participate in. When they have fundraiser dinners we help them raise money towards their goal. We do matching funds for each of the six MWA chapters that I work with in Cocke County.”
For more than a decade Fish has worked with Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group on the annual Cruise Against Cancer. Another event that Fish helps with is especially close to the Alpha Eta chapter’s hearts. She participates in the High Oaks Coon Club fundraisers at the Edwina Community Center.
A barbecue dinner is held each May, and in July a fish dinner is sponsored by the club, which earns anywhere from $12,000 to $16,000 each year. Every penny raised from the two events goes to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Additionally, in excess of $12,000 has been raised through service projects to provide donations to area food ministries such as the BreadBasket, the Denton Food Ministry, the Bybee Food Ministry, Sunset Gap and others.
Along with all of that, Fish has contributed to projects for the Cocke County High School choir. She’s made donations of books to all of the school libraries as well as Stokely Memorial Library and the county libraries in Del Rio, Cosby and Parrottsville.
Fish has made donations to service projects such as Isaiah 117 House and Toys for Tots through the local volunteer fire departments, and she’s provided flowers for all of the hanging flower baskets on the bridge in Newport. Also concerned about health, last year Faye provided nine educational programs on diabetes and its effects on the heart and other health issues.
“I’m very honored that they would choose me, but it takes more than one person to do everything that we do here in Cocke County. Everyone comes together and pulls in the same direction to get where we want to be.”
Alpha Eta says thank you, Faye, for your distinguished service to the community this year and every year.
