NEWPORT—The voter registration deadline is Monday, October 5, for the General Election.
The Cocke County Election Commission office will be open until 4 p.m. on Monday for in-person voter registrations at the Courthouse Annex, 360 E Main St, Room 130, Newport.
Residents may also register to vote online at GoVoteTN.com, but residents must have a record with the Tennessee Department of Safety in order to use the Tennessee Online Voter Registration system.
New residents or those who have yet to get a Tennessee driver license may have to register in-person or by-mail with a paper form. The Tennessee Online Voter Registration system may be used through 11:59 p.m. on October 5, but the Cocke County Election Commission office encourages residents to not wait until the last minute to use the Online Voter Registration system in case the applicant is ineligible for online registration and is prompted to print and submit a paper application.
Paper voter registration applications that are submitted though the mail must be postmarked by Monday, October 5. If mailing a voter registration application, take it inside the post office and ask for a postmark before the post office closes on Monday.
Paper voter registration applications are available at the Cocke County Election Commission office or may be printed online at GoVoteTN.com.
Make sure you are registered to vote if you have not voted in many years or have moved to and from Cocke County. Persons with voter registration questions may use the TN Voter Lookup tool at GoVoteTN.com or call the election commission office at (423) 623-2042 weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Early Voting begins October 14 and goes through October 29 at 137 Western Plaza Way in Newport. Look for the sign that says EARLY VOTING SITE in the Western Plaza Shopping Center near Tractor Supply and several other businesses. Voting hours are posted online at CockeCountyElection.org and will be published soon in the newspaper. There will be no Early Voting at the Courthouse Annex for this election.
